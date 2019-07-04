NFL teams, players join in celebrating 4th of July

It's the Fourth of July and NFL teams and players joined in with their fellow Americans to celebrate Independence Day.
Thoughts of patriotism, barbecues, fireworks and staying safe on the holiday rang true!
Happy #FourthOfJuly, #PatriotsNation! pic.twitter.com/erUW6qn9b1— New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 4, 2019
Learning from the best ‘team’ in the world.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 4, 2019
This offseason, we visited West Point to learn about leadership and teamwork that we can bring back to Atlanta. #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/vTldrmVWmE
Welcome to the #Panthers cookout 🤟— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 4, 2019
Happy #FourthOfJuly pic.twitter.com/CFRGyUjbkF
Have a happy & safe Fourth. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Jqek4N0S5z— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 4, 2019
#CowboysNation, happy #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/2i2p6zl65x— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 4, 2019
Happy #IndependenceDay! pic.twitter.com/fpvYrZjvl3— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 4, 2019
Happy #FourthofJuly! pic.twitter.com/17k7gJgX5M— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 4, 2019
Happy 4th of July!!!— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 4, 2019
Happy #IndependenceDay, #BroncosCountry! pic.twitter.com/wDiNVpOYKU— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 4, 2019
Happy Fourth of July!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 4, 2019
Here's a message from Coach Harbaugh to the team and the #RavensFlock! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hjfs4BuGEq
Happy #FourthOfJuly from the #LARams! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WsfmXvOONc— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 4, 2019
Happy #FourthOfJuly 🇺🇸🏈 pic.twitter.com/MMfAfZlHM6— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 4, 2019
Happy 4th of July. Be safe today... Enjoy ones close to you, bbq and eat everything in sight!!!! pic.twitter.com/tF6NRJioTS— Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) July 4, 2019
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 4, 2019
Happy 4th of July, Bills fans! pic.twitter.com/RsKUHMLJFS
Wishing all #Texans fans a happy and safe #FourthofJuly! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LQotrhRvUH— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 4, 2019
Happy #4thOfJuly from the Pro Football Hall of Fame🇺🇸🎆 pic.twitter.com/O4zYqzSLyz— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 4, 2019
Happy #FourthOfJuly ! pic.twitter.com/y1zzuqDoWe— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 4, 2019
July 4, 2019
Happy #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/zEOcgP7kyW— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 4, 2019
Happy #IndependenceDay! 🎆 pic.twitter.com/q3s3UuhwMK— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 4, 2019
Happy Fourth of July to the #RavensFlock!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 4, 2019
🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/v3gyXTSg6o
Happy #FourthOfJuly! 🇺🇸— Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 4, 2019
Everyone have a happy and safe day. pic.twitter.com/4dXX6fO6Xs
Happy #FourthofJuly! pic.twitter.com/EIn7nYuI9L— New York Giants (@Giants) July 4, 2019
Hey America, you're the best.— New York Jets (@nyjets) July 4, 2019
Happy Independence Day from the Jets! pic.twitter.com/QDIcxyJK9d
Happy #IndependenceDay 🇺🇸#TBT to our national anthem performed by @BoyzIIMen at our first ever game. pic.twitter.com/NgSS8xh01F— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 4, 2019
Wishing everyone a happy and safe #FourthOfJuly! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/JMLumXbvW3— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 4, 2019
Wishing everyone a safe and happy #FourthofJuly! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JNNFgJ9ydh— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 4, 2019
Have a safe and happy 4th of July, #Vikings fans! pic.twitter.com/gku6Mw9PIX— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 4, 2019
People love to light up on the fourth of JULY please be safe out there. #LOVE&LIGHTS— Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 4, 2019
Don’t try to get ahold of me today. pic.twitter.com/0kQEqMUYmM— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) July 4, 2019
Happy 4th of July!!! Be blessed and Keep it rollin!!! #USO #Whodatnation https://t.co/RlJdDLOspI— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 4, 2019
HBD... America 🇺🇸 #EnjoyThoseBurgs pic.twitter.com/UV3ZGS1bG8— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 4, 2019
Just trying to make our cookout 1% better than last year. 🌭🇺🇸— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 4, 2019
Happy 4th of July, #ColtsNation! pic.twitter.com/2DArzKEI39
Happy Independence Day to all of our @12s out there! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/W7s2arypGm— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 4, 2019
Happy Birthday America!— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) July 4, 2019
It is in Him we live and move and have our being. May we renew our commitment to this most important truth. It will serve our communities, our nation and our world well. 🇺🇸
Say Something Kind. 🙏🏾 Happy 4th of July!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/hVBjQKjLSH— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 4, 2019
Playing this on repeat all day.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 4, 2019
Take it away, Whitney Houston. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CLAsn2Isqb
Happy 4th of July to the beautiful people across this country who continue to strive for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. We make the USA great when we celebrate our best values together. Enjoy this day and each other! #Happy4th— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) July 4, 2019
Easily one of my favorite days of the year. Happy 4th everyone!— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) July 4, 2019
S/o to @DMORGII for my outfit pic.twitter.com/OJ1a81OQHE
CMC and Luke spending their 4th on the lake 🤟 pic.twitter.com/qjteBkkKJZ— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 4, 2019
Happy 4th Y’all!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/oXr4RlEpmM— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) July 4, 2019