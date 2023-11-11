NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
Here's a selection of their tributes to the troops:
With 23 Houston Texans players appearing on the injury report on Wednesday, wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) was one of eight players ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Justin Jefferson (hamstring) indicated Thursday he wouldn't return unless at 100%, but the Vikings left the door open for him to possibly play Sunday by listing him as questionable vs. the Saints.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (back bruise) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down three things to watch for when the Indianapolis Colts face off against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Von Miller is set to face the Broncos for the first time after spending 10 years in Denver, but the Bills pass rusher isn't calling it a revenge game.
Coming off the 49ers' bye week, QB Brock Purdy took ownership of his recent turnovers and feels ready end San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
Bears QB Tyson Bagent became the second undrafted rookie in the common draft era to earn a win over a No. 1 overall rookie QB in Bryce Young on Thursday night.
The Carolina Panthers lost 16-13 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and wide receiver Adam Thielen expressed his frustration. "We're just not hitting on all cylinders right now. We're not hitting on any cylinders," Thielen said.
The Chicago Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday night, a victory which was decided by a third-quarter touchdown run by D'Onta Foreman, who spent the 2022 season with Carolina.