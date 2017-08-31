Around the NFL

NFL teams, players donate to Hurricane Harvey relief

Published: Aug 31, 2017 at 11:17 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings are the latest NFL teams to announce they will be donating funds to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts on the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Bengalswill donate net proceeds from tickets sold for their Sept. 14 game against the Houston Texans to the American Red Cross. To kick off the donation effort, WLWT-TV in Cincinnati purchased 50 tickets to the Thursday Night Football game, which will be shown on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets to the game by going to Bengals.com/Harvey.

The Bengals also are teaming up with the American Red Cross, WLWT-TV, the city of Cincinnati and Hamilton County to host a Help for Houston fundraiser at the Sept. 14 game. Additionally, the Bengals and the Salvation Army are coordinating a goods drive for people affected by the hurricane.

"Our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. "We have several players from the Houston area on our team. We want to help with the relief efforts and show our support to the Texans as we welcome them to Paul Brown Stadium on September 14."

The Vikings and the family of team owners Zygi and Mark Wilf are teaming up to donate $300,000 to hurricane relief.

The Vikings and Bengals aren't alone in their donation efforts. Several NFL teams have donated to relief efforts and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt has raised more than $13 million via his relief initiative.

Click here to donate to Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Here's a rundown of other teams who are donating to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts:

  1. The Houston Texans and owner Bob McNair are donating $1 million in Hurricane Harvey relief.
  1. The Dallas Cowboys initially donated $100,000 before raising an additional $2.3 million in a Salvation Army telethon on Thursday. Team owner Jerry Jones called into the the telethon and wideout Dez Bryant answered to receive his $1 million donation.
  1. The Detroit Lions and the family of team owner Martha Ford have donated $1 million to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.
  1. The Baltimore Ravens are donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston, with the funds being distributed to the United Way Relief Fund for Hurricane Harvey, the Salvation Army of Houston and the American Red Cross.
  1. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, via The Arthur Blank Family Foundation, is matching up to $1 million in fan donations to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.
  1. The New England Patriots and owner Bob Kraft are matching up to $1 million in donations.
  1. The New York Jets and the family of owner Woody Johnson are donating $1 million.
  1. Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk donated $1 million to J.J. Watt's fundraising initiative, which has tallied more than $12 million in donations.
  1. The NFL Foundation is donating $1 million to the relief efforts.
  1. The Los Angeles Rams are giving fans the option to donate a portion of their ticket purchase to the team's Sept. 10 season opener to hurricane relief efforts. In addition, Houston native and Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers is leading a fundraising effort to benefit the United Way of Greater Houston.
  1. The Green Bay Packers are donating $100,000 to Watt's relief fund and are encouraging fans to donate to the American Red Cross.
  1. The Giants have pledged $1 million to the Houston relief efforts -- Americares, American Red Cross and Houston Food Bank.
  1. The Chargers and the Spanos family are donating $500,000 to relief efforts. They will also hold a food and supply drive on Sept. 6 to aid victims of the historic flooding that has occurred over the past week throughout Southeast Texas. In addition, Chargers players took part in obtaining goods for those in neeed:
  1. Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas and Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles, who are from Orange and Port Arthur, Texas, each have donated $50,000 to spearhead relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.
