 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL teams, players celebrate Father's Day

Published: Jun 21, 2026 at 12:25 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Happy Father's Day!

As dads and their families celebrate Father's Day, the NFL community took a moment to honor their loved ones.

Below is a compilation of dedications from players and teams celebrating the occasion on social media.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Raiders sign third-round DE Keyron Crawford to rookie contract

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Daniel Jones expects Tyler Warren to be 'big part' of Colts offense as TE makes jump from rookie year

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren made the Pro Bowl in his first NFL season. His quarterback Daniel Jones believes there's plenty more to come from the 24-year-old.

news

Cowboys' Shavon Revel enters Year 2 healthy with long-term goal: Become 'the best cornerback in the league'

Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel's rookie season was all about getting back to himself after tearing his ACL as a senior at ECU. His second season will allow him to provide a foundation for a longer-term goal: rising to the top of the NFL's cornerbacking elite.

news

Alex Freeman, son of ex-Packers WR Antonio Freeman, scores in USA's World Cup win over Australia

Alex Freeman, the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman, scored a goal in the first half of the United States' World Cup match against Australia on Friday, extending the red, white and blue's lead to 2-0.

news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs added MMA to training regimen ahead of 2026 season

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has started incorporating mixed martial arts into his offseason training regimen as he prepares for his first year as Detroit's bell-cow ball-carrier.

news

Cam Jordan is excited for 'all these dogs' in Saints WR room: 'Depth is there' that we didn't have in 2025

The Saints' all-time sack leader, Cam Jordan, is back with New Orleans for "one final season," but he's as excited for the team's evolving offense heading into 2026 as he is for his defensive unit.

news

NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday

In June 2020, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the NFL would recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. On Friday, teams from across the league observed the day and commemorated its impact across social media.

news

Rams safety Kam Curl: Our defense has 'a chance to be legendary'

The offseason hype machine loves the Rams following their trade for pass rusher Myles Garrett. Los Angeles safety Kam Curl is quite high on his squad, too, claiming the defense has a chance to be legendary.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys place OL Matt Hennessy on season-ending IR

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills coach Joe Brady opens up on Sean McDermott's 'devastating' firing: 'I was broken'

The Bills fired Sean McDermott after the club couldn't get over the postseason hump. Ultimately, Buffalo selected OC Joe Brady to take over, but the new coach said he was "devastated" by McDermott's departure.

news

Stefon Diggs to Commanders? Free-agent WR open to playing for hometown team: 'Not ruling it out'

Recent news that Stefon Diggs will not face punishment from the NFL opens the door for the veteran receiver to find a home before training camp. One place Diggs has been widely linked: the Washington Commanders.