NFL teams now allowed max of 5 players per week for tryouts

The NFL has notified teams they can bring in a maximum of five players per week for tryouts going forward as the NFL efforts to impose stiffer restrictions for COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

The rule is part of a league focus in which the NFL is stressing new coronavirus protocols that were sent out in a league-wide memo on Monday.

While five tryouts is the new weekly max, there are exceptions due to possible coronavirus concerns causing roster needs.