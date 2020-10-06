NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

NFL teams now allowed max of 5 players per week for tryouts

Published: Oct 06, 2020 at 07:35 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The NFL has notified teams they can bring in a maximum of five players per week for tryouts going forward as the NFL efforts to impose stiffer restrictions for COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

The rule is part of a league focus in which the NFL is stressing new coronavirus protocols that were sent out in a league-wide memo on Monday.

While five tryouts is the new weekly max, there are exceptions due to possible coronavirus concerns causing roster needs.

Thus, if a team places more than three players on injured reserve during a week, said team is allowed to work out twice as many players as it has on IR, Garafolo added.

