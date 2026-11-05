NFL teams made 22 in-season trades in 2025. Only a handful truly paid off

Once an afterthought on the league calendar, the NFL's trade deadline has turned into a frenzy. General managers no longer hesitate to ship draft capital for potentially season-saving help, wheeling and dealing from the opening week of the season through the Nov. 10 deadline.

But activity doesn't guarantee improvement. While some gambles pay off, others squander picks on moves teams quickly regret.

Looking back at last season's 22 in-season trades, here's how those investments graded out and whether they proved wise or wasteful.

Jets: DB Ja'Sir Taylor | Chargers: 2028 conditional seventh-round pick

Wasted move. Taylor appeared in eight games (one start) and recorded just 13 tackles and no interceptions for the New York Jets, who went 1-7 in those games.

Chargers: OT Trevor Penning | Saints: 2027 sixth-round pick

Solid deal. Penning provided good depth, starting four of the seven games in which he appeared. He then re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal.

Cowboys: DT Quinnen Williams | Jets: DT Mazi Smith, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick

Lopsided so far! Williams has appeared in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys, totaling 50 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He signed a three-year, $105.9 million extension in August.

The Jets have yet to see a return on their compensation. Smith appeared in three games without recording any stats before signing with the Green Bay Packers in free agency. Second-round cornerback D'Angelo Ponds has five tackles in six games (no starts).

Bears: DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, 2026 seventh-round pick | Browns: 2026 sixth-round pick

Wasted move. A first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, Tryon-Shoyinka never panned out with the Cleveland Browns or Chicago Bears. He appeared in eight games for each franchise, combining for 21 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss and zero sacks. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency but retired three months later.

Seahawks: WR Rashid Shaheed | Saints: 2026 fourth- and fifth-round picks

Home run for Seahawks. Shaheed made an instant impact as a return man for the Seattle Seahawks and also contributed as a pass catcher. In the NFC divisional round, he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. The Seahawks rewarded him with a three-year, $51 million extension in March.

The New Orleans Saints used those two picks on offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright (six appearances, one start) and safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. (three appearances, two tackles).

Colts: CB Sauce Gardner | Jets: 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, WR Adonai Mitchell

Win for Jets. Both teams have benefitted from his deal, though the Jets appear to have gotten the better end of this trade. Mitchell has emerged as a playmaker, recording 40 catches for 566 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games with the team. The Jets used the 2026 first-round pick to draft tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who has 17 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

Gardner has already missed four games during his Indianapolis Colts tenure. Even when he's been healthy, he's been far from the shut-down cover the team envisioned. Now the Colts find themselves in fire-sale mode.

Jaguars: WR Jakobi Meyers | Raiders: 2026 fourth- and sixth-round picks

Good move. Meyers fit right in with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, amassing 42 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. He signed a three-year, $60 million extension last December. This season, he ranks third on the team in receptions (22) and receiving yards (309).

Cowboys: LB Logan Wilson | Bengals: 2026 seventh-round pick

Wasted move. The Cowboys hoped Wilson would help improve their struggling defense, and he did appear in seven games (starting one). He recorded 24 tackles, but Dallas went 4-4 after the trade deadline and missed the playoffs. Wilson retired this past offseason.

Ravens: LB Dre'Mont Jones | Titans: 2026 conditional fifth-round draft pick

Solid deal. As far as rentals go, Jones yielded a solid return for the Baltimore Ravens. He added much-needed pass-rush help, though Baltimore narrowly missed the postseason. In nine games, Jones led the team with 15 quarterback hits to go along with 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Eagles: LB Jaelan Phillips | Dolphins: 2026 third-round pick

Wasted move. Phillips contributed 28 tackles and two sacks in eight games. Philadelphia went 5-4 down the stretch to reach the postseason but lost in the wild-card round. Phillips signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Eagles: CB Jaire Alexander, 2027 seventh-round pick | Ravens: 2026 sixth-round pick

Wasted move. Alexander wound up never playing for the Eagles, opting instead to step away from the game to tend to his mental and physical health.

Eagles: CB Michael Carter II, 2027 seventh-round pick | Jets: WR John Metchie III, 2027 sixth-round pick

Win-win. Both teams got what they needed. Carter added depth and versatility to the secondary, but he started only one of eight games in which he appeared. Metchie added a playmaker to the Jets' wide receiver unit. He caught 29 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Steelers: Kyle Dugger, 2026 seventh-round pick | Patriots: 2026 sixth-round pick

Good move. Dugger gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a starter who made his presence felt with 42 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and five pass breakups.

49ers: DE Keion White, 2026 seventh-round pick | Patriots: 2026 sixth-round pick

Solid deal. White gave the San Francisco 49ers another rotational piece, who in nine games added 1.5 sacks and 12 tackles. He remains on the team and has started six of seven games this season, recording 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles.

Rams: CB Roger McCreary, conditional 2026 sixth-round pick | Titans: 2026 conditional fifth-round pick

Wasted move. McCreary appeared in six games but played sparingly, recording just two tackles.

Jaguars: CB Greg Newsome II, 2026 sixth-round pick | Browns: CB Tyson Campbell, 2026 seventh-round pick

Solid deal. Campbell brought the physicality the Browns sought for the position. He started the final 12 games last season, recording 53 tackles, an interception and 12 pass breakups. He has started all seven games this season, notching 34 tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Newsome didn't do quite as well with his new team as Campbell, but he did start 11 of 12 games, recording 29 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception. He signed with the New York Giants in free agency.

Chargers: DE Odafe Oweh, 2027 seventh-round pick | Ravens: S Alohi Gilman, 2026 fifth-round pick

Solid deal. Oweh recorded 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games and three in the postseason, and the move allowed Baltimore to clear $9.5 million off its books. Gilman contributed in the secondary, but wasn't a major factor. Both players departed for other teams in free agency.

Bengals: QB Joe Flacco, 2026 sixth-round pick | Browns: 2026 fifth-round pick

Good move. With Joe Burrow sidelined with injury, the Bengals acquired the veteran quarterback from their division rivals. Flacco provided stability to the offense with Burrow sidelined, but defensive struggles cost Cincinnati, which went 1-5 with Flacco at the helm.

Browns: OT Cam Robinson, 2027 seventh-round pick | Texans: 2027 sixth-round pick

Good move. Robinson filled a pressing need, starting 12 of the 13 games he spent with Cleveland.

Jets: CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., 2026 seventh-round pick | Titans: 2026 sixth-round pick

Wasted move. Brownlee started two out of seven games and recorded 10 total tackles, but he graded out poorly, per Pro Football Focus, and allowed a passer rating of 116.6 while in coverage. He's still with the Jets, though he continues to struggle.

Saints: WR Ja'Lynn Polk, 2028 seventh-round pick | Patriots: 2027 sixth-round pick

Wasted move. Polk promptly landed on injured reserve and never played a snap for the Saints before abruptly retiring this offseason.

Eagles: RB Tank Bigsby | Jaguars: 2026 fifth- and sixth-round picks

Good move. Bigsby provided decent contributions as a rotational piece. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry in 2025 and started 2026 on a solid note before suffering a season-ending injury.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.