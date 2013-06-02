NFL teams hit the field for OTAs; Tannehill on 'NFL Total Access'

Published: Jun 02, 2013 at 07:39 PM

The Miami Dolphins have refashioned their offense for second-year quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Hear from the former Aggie on today's "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET, and catch up with a busy day of NFL news as 22 teams -- including Tannehill's Dolphins -- take the field for OTAs.

Harrison: Top 20 Games of 2012

The 2012 season was one for the ages. Which games will be remembered the most in NFL lore? Elliot Harrison gives you the Top 20.

More ...

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» Get a head start on the week's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, we preview the league's upcoming minicamps.

» Jeff Darlington reports that these days, nothing -- not a bad practice, not a hard loss -- can make Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano flinch.

» Aditi Kinkhabwala says that for all the new faces on the Baltimore Ravens, this team's personality remains the same.

» Bucky Brooks plays the "Who's Better?" game with Demaryius Thomas and Dez Bryant.

» The final half of "The Top 100 Players of 2013" started to take shape Thursday night as players 50-41 were unveiled on NFL Network to great debate. Watch an encore showing Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Schein: Indispensable offensive stars

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Certain NFL players are simply irreplaceable. Adam Schein identifies nine such studs on the offensive side of the ball. More ...

» Check out NFL Evolution's six-part series on concussion protocols in the major sports.

» The hour is getting late for the few NFL free agents still left on the market. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.

» Can't wait for the 2013 NFL season to begin? Relive the 2012 NFL season in six minutes through the lens of NFL Films in this one-of-a-kind highlight reel.

» Happy birthday to free-agent offensive lineman Brandon Moore, who turns 33 on Monday.

