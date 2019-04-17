NFL teams get creative with 2019 schedule reveals

Wait and speculate no longer.
The 2019 NFL regular season schedule has been unveiled -- every team, every date, everything under the autumn sun.
NFL squads took to twitter with their personalized reveals and reactions.
The Colts are banking big that Eric Fisher will return from his torn Achilles early in the season. The newly signed left tackle told reporters Thursday that he wouldn't put a timeline on his recovery.
Tom Brady helped the Buccaneers hoist a Lombardi Trophy by winning eight straight games to close the 2020 season. The entire campaign, however, wasn't flawless.
The majority of NFL rookies will take the field with their teams for the first time this weekend. Rookie minicamps kick off for 29 NFL teams starting today and run through Sunday.
The toughest part of Baltimore's schedule comes at the end, when seven of its final nine opponents are coming off playoff appearances. It's the most challenging final nine-game stretch of any schedule, with a .635 opponent winning percentage.
Kansas City is trading with Minnesota to acquire cornerback Mike Hughes, a Vikings first-round pick in 2018. The Chiefs are also sending a 2022 sixth-round draft choice to the Vikings and receiving a seventh-round pick along with Hughes.
The Broncos received trade calls on WR DaeSean Hamilton later Thursday after initial reports that he would be waived. Thusly, Hamilton hasn't been officially waived and the door isn't closed on a trade, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Many of Tom Brady's closest NFL friends will be in the same building Oct. 3 as the Buccaneers take on the Patriots. The Sunday night matchup figures to be one of the most anticipated regular-season games in NFL history, but TB12 already seems to be bracing for an awkward reunion in Foxborough.
Tennessee has signed the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss his first chance to work directly with quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the 2021 class during this weekend's rookie minicamp.
The Washington Football Team had one of its rookie tryout players test positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports. As a result, the three-day camp set to begin Friday will only include its draft picks and players from last year's team who are eligible to participate.
The NFL's director of broadcasting, Charlotte Carey, noted that, while schedule-makers didn't have any insight into how the Rodgers issue would be resolved, they're bullish on the Packers regardless.