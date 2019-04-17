Around the NFL

NFL teams get creative with 2019 schedule reveals

Published: Apr 17, 2019 at 01:46 PM

Wait and speculate no longer.

The 2019 NFL regular season schedule has been unveiled -- every team, every date, everything under the autumn sun.

NFL squads took to twitter with their personalized reveals and reactions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LT Eric Fisher won't put timeline on return from torn Achilles

The Colts are banking big that Eric Fisher will return from his torn Achilles early in the season. The newly signed left tackle told reporters Thursday that he wouldn't put a timeline on his recovery.
news

Tom Brady was 'still trying to figure out how to call the plays' midway through 2020 season

Tom Brady helped the Buccaneers hoist a Lombardi Trophy by winning eight straight games to close the 2020 season. The entire campaign, however, wasn't flawless. 
news

Rookie minicamps for 29 NFL teams kick off today

The majority of NFL rookies will take the field with their teams for the first time this weekend. Rookie minicamps kick off for 29 NFL teams starting today and run through Sunday.
news

Calais Campbell on Ravens' tough schedule to end season: 'That's heavyweight battle time'

The toughest part of Baltimore's schedule comes at the end, when seven of its final nine opponents are coming off playoff appearances. It's the most challenging final nine-game stretch of any schedule, with a .635 opponent winning percentage. 
news

Chiefs trade for Vikings CB Mike Hughes

Kansas City is trading with Minnesota to acquire cornerback Mike Hughes, a Vikings first-round pick in 2018. The Chiefs are also sending a 2022 sixth-round draft choice to the Vikings and receiving a seventh-round pick along with Hughes. 
news

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton hasn't been officially waived; door still open for trade

The Broncos received trade calls on WR DaeSean Hamilton later Thursday after initial reports that he would be waived. Thusly, Hamilton hasn't been officially waived and the door isn't closed on a trade, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Tom Brady on Buccaneers-Patriots: 'It's like when your high school friends meet your college friends'

Many of Tom Brady's closest NFL friends will be in the same building Oct. 3 as the Buccaneers take on the Patriots. The Sunday night matchup figures to be one of the most anticipated regular-season games in NFL history, but TB12 already seems to be bracing for an awkward reunion in Foxborough.
news

Roundup: Titans, CB Caleb Farley agree to four-year, $13.495M rookie deal

Tennessee has signed the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Thursday.
news

Matt Nagy a high-risk close contact, will participate virtually in on-field activity at Bears rookie minicamp

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy will miss his first chance to work directly with quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of the 2021 class during this weekend's rookie minicamp.
news

Washington to limit rookie minicamp attendance following COVID case

The Washington Football Team had one of its rookie tryout players test positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport reports. As a result, the three-day camp set to begin Friday will only include its draft picks and players from last year's team who are eligible to participate.
news

NFL schedule-makers 'all in on the Packers' regardless of Aaron Rodgers' situation

The NFL's director of broadcasting, Charlotte Carey, noted that, while schedule-makers didn't have any insight into how the Rodgers issue would be resolved, they're bullish on the Packers regardless.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers' offensive line should allow Justin Herbert 'to be as good as he can be'

The Chargers' 2021 offseason goal under new coach Brandon Staley was straightforward: Improve the offensive line in front of burgeoning young quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW