NFL, teams face challenge of setting rosters in short order

By my count, there are roughly 1,850 players currently under contract in the NFL, which means to get to 90-man rosters before camp it's going to take another 1,030 players getting signed. One thing we do know for a fact is that 254 draft picks are waiting for contracts, but nobody knows the market for free agents. I expect the first deals to happen right after the green light is lit, which will really upset some general managers around the league who will wonder if they can afford to compete in the new market.