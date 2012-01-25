NFL teams extend Goodell's contract through 2018 season

The NFL clubs have agreed to a new contract with Commissioner Roger Goodell that extends his term through the 2018 season, the league confirmed Wednesday.
The announcement was made by Atlanta Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank, who serves as chairman of the NFL Compensation Committee.
La Canfora: Déjà Blue?
The Patriots have been a team possessed for most of this season, but Jason La Canfora says the Giants might once again be peaking at just the right time. **More ...**
NFL clubs unanimously approved a resolution at a December 14 league meeting in Dallas that said, "The commissioner has performed his duties in an exemplary fashion since his election in 2006 and the membership has determined that the interests of the NFL would be best served by a continuation of the commissioner's employment beyond the terms of his current employment contract."
The resolution authorized the Compensation Committee to complete negotiations on a new contract, the third of Goodell's tenure as commissioner. His original five-year contract was extended in 2009. The new contract continues until March 31, 2019.
Other members of the Compensation Committee are Tom Benson (New Orleans), Pat Bowlen (Denver), Robert Kraft (New England), Jerry Richardson (Carolina) and Stephen Ross (Miami).
"I speak on behalf of 32 NFL club owners in saying we are fortunate to have Roger Goodell as our commissioner," Blank said. "Since becoming commissioner in 2006, the NFL -- already the leader in professional sports -- has gotten even stronger. As evidenced by this contract extension, we have great confidence in Roger's vision and leadership of the NFL. Our clubs, players and fans could not ask for a better CEO."
Goodell, 52, has focused his priorities on successfully growing the NFL's popularity and leadership role by strengthening the game and all 32 NFL franchises through innovation.
Fan interest in the NFL has soared under Goodell's leadership, including the largest television audiences in league history, 23 of the 25 highest-rated programs of the current television season, enormous growth in online and social media engagement, and other measures of success and popularity.
"It is a privilege for me to serve the NFL," Goodell said. "It is the only place I have ever wanted to work. I am grateful for the contributions and counsel of NFL owners in managing our league, the talented staff that supports us, and the players and coaches that perform their magic on the field. It is truly a team effort. I am eagerly looking ahead to the challenge of building on our momentum and doing all we can to improve our game for the fans and everyone that is part of our league."
In his first six seasons as commissioner, Goodell has addressed a wide range of issues to improve the NFL, including player health and safety; the medical needs and pensions of retired players; personal conduct; labor and revenue sharing; stadium construction; media innovation; and international development.
Darlington: The sequel
The first Giants- PatriotsSuper Bowl was certainly one for the ages. Jeff Darlington says the upcoming rematch in Indy has an eerily familiar feel to it. **More ...**
His leadership helped secure a landmark 10-year collective bargaining agreement with the NFL Players Association in 2011, the longest in the history of professional sports. That was followed by long-term extensions of the NFL's television contracts. The nine-year agreements with CBS, FOX , and NBC are the longest ever for NFL broadcast television contracts and continue the NFL's tradition of being the only sports league that shows all of its regular-season and playoff games on free, over-the-air television.
Goodell has also helped create new playing rules, policies and programs to make the game better and safer. This includes $100 million committed to medical research during the 10-year term of the new CBA. Goodell's leadership on health and safety has had a significant positive impact on all levels of football and other sports.
During his tenure, Commissioner Goodell also has strengthened the league's anti-steroids policy, launched innovative media initiatives and a new series of international regular-season games, improved the NFL's news media access policies to better serve fan interest, and revamped and enhanced the league's programs to support and assist players and former players in their lives off the field.