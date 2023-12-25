NFL teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Merry Christmas! Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Monday.
Here is a collection of those celebrating the holiday on social media.
Hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a chance to set up a win-and-in scenario over each of its final two games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on attack mode in all phases.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith found himself slowed by Tennessee's defense upon his return to Seattle's starting lineup , but he rallied the troops to lead a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the game's final three minutes and change to overcome the Titans, 20-17.
The opportunity was there for the Dallas Cowboys to flip the script, but Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins continued the ongoing road struggles.
After Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right shoulder will be evaluated in the next couple of days.
The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had himself a history-making game in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans, hauling in 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
The Around The NFL staff offers three things we learned from each of Sunday's Week 16 games.
The Lions dispatched their rival Vikings on Sunday, 30-24, clinching the NFC North for the first time in team history and a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for Miami's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.