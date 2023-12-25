Around the NFL

NFL teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Published: Dec 25, 2023 at 09:43 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Merry Christmas! Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Monday.

Here is a collection of those celebrating the holiday on social media.

Related Content

news

QB Baker Mayfield has been 'outstanding' with Buccaneers 'clawing' toward playoffs 

Hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a chance to set up a win-and-in scenario over each of its final two games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on attack mode in all phases.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith takes turn authoring game-winning drive: 'I'm thinking just like last week'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith found himself slowed by Tennessee's defense upon his return to Seattle's starting lineup , but he rallied the troops to lead a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the game's final three minutes and change to overcome the Titans, 20-17.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy laments key mistakes in loss to Dolphins, vows to be 'road warriors'

The opportunity was there for the Dallas Cowboys to flip the script, but Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins continued the ongoing road struggles.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) to be evaluated after exiting Sunday's loss to Buccaneers

After Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right shoulder will be evaluated in the next couple of days.
news

Dolphins clinch playoff return following win over Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper on record-breaking 265-yard performance in win over Texans: 'I'm unguardable'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had himself a history-making game in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans, hauling in 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Around The NFL staff offers three things we learned from each of Sunday's Week 16 games. 
news

Lions clinch NFC North with win over Vikings, first division title since 1993

The Lions dispatched their rival Vikings on Sunday, 30-24, clinching the NFC North for the first time in team history and a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) officially active for Sunday's game against Cowboys

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for Miami's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirms HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas will return for 2024 season

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders that he will retain head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in 2024.