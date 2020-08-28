Ravens cancel practice Friday for unifying session surrounding social justice reform

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens made a statement demanding the arrest of officers who killed Breonna Taylor and shot Jacob Blake and pledged to fight for generational change.

On Friday, the Ravens canceled their morning scheduled practice. Instead, the team will perform a "unifying session surrounding social justice reform." Club players and staff met for hours after practice Thursday before releasing their statement. They'll get back together again Friday to continue the discussions.

Multiple NFL teams canceled practice and team activities on Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.