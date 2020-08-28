Around the NFL

Ravens cancel practice Friday for unifying session surrounding social justice reform

Published: Aug 28, 2020 at 08:36 AM
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens made a statement demanding the arrest of officers who killed Breonna Taylor and shot Jacob Blake and pledged to fight for generational change.

On Friday, the Ravens canceled their morning scheduled practice. Instead, the team will perform a "unifying session surrounding social justice reform." Club players and staff met for hours after practice Thursday before releasing their statement. They'll get back together again Friday to continue the discussions.

Multiple NFL teams canceled practice and team activities on Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.

The Ravens are the first to call off practice Friday. Others could follow once again.

