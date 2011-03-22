NFL teams can't watch Georgia WR Green's pro day in person

ATHENS, Ga. -- In an awkward twist because of the NFL lockout and residency rules, Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green held his pro day Tuesday without league personnel watching his workout in person, but from television monitors inside the school's athletic complex.
The issue: Quarterback Justin Roper, who played at Montana but resides 46 miles away in Buford, Ga., doesn't live within the legal radius of the school's campus and he played collegiately outside of Georgia.
As a result, NFL personnel couldn't technically watch the workout in person. Dozens of scouts and other personnel, including Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney, agreed with the alternative plan after other options were weighed, including having an NFL scout or coach throw passes.
Those personnel evaluators were allowed to watch other Georgia players in person, so prospects such as linebacker Justin Houston and guard Clint Boling were put through drills by NFL staff.
Green's workout was orchestrated by quarterback coach George Whitfield, who scripted a 72-route session, with the receiver taking part in 28 throws. Green declined to run the 40-yard dash Tuesday, opting instead to stick with his time of 4.50 seconds from last month's NFL Scouting Combine.
Whitfield said Georgia's coaching staff had received clearance from the NFL before Tuesday regarding Roper's eligibility to throw to Green. However, that has not been confirmed by the NFL and questions arose Tuesday before the late-morning workout was scheduled.
The complexities of not being able to use ex-NFL players and non-NFL staffers has caused issues at pro days, but this situation is believed to be the first time scouts and GMs watched a live feed instead of witnessing things from close range.
Under previous rules, NFL free agents and players on the roster, like a backup quarterback, could help run drills. Teams also can invite multiple NFL prospects to work out together.
Also Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that Green had dinner with members of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.