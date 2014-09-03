NFL suspends Wes Welker four games for testing positive for PEDs

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- NFL.com reported that Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker has been suspended four games at the start of the season for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
- The Tennessee Titansannounced at TitansOnline.com that their high school coach of the week program will honor the coach that most impacts health and safety of the game.
- NFL.com reported that the Dallas Cowboys plan to sign rookie defensive end Michael Sam, who is the league's first openly gay player, to its practice squad.
- The Los Angeles Times reported that the NFL has agreed to release an actuarial report for its concussion settlement with retired former players.
- The Daily Mail in London wrote about a wireless concussion detection device invented by a Missouri man that can alert referees, coaches and parents of a dangerous head hit. The Washington Post also wrote about the device, known as the Jolt Sensor.
- KOAT-TV in Albuquerque reported on a device that looks like a pair of binoculars but measures eye movement after a head injury to diagnose a concussion.
- KOVR-TV in Sacramento reported on how Davis (Calif.) High School abruptly dropped baseline concussion testing.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor