 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL suspends Packers' Neal for first four games of 2012 season

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 12:00 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The NFL has suspended Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Neal without pay for the team's first four games of the 2012 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

In a statement, the NFL says Neal will be eligible to return to the Packers' active roster on the day after the team's fourth regular-season game of the 2012 season.

Neal is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Neal, a second-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, has played in nine games over two seasons because of injuries.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

AFC South training camp 2026 preview: Top storylines for Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

As we hurtle toward the 2026 NFL season, Kevin Patra breaks down the top AFC South training camp storylines to monitor for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

news

NFL news roundup: Colts to induct Adam Vinatieri into Ring of Honor during 2026 season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders' Fernando Mendoza sees similarities between Curt Cignetti, Klint Kubiak: 'Killing the ego'

Fernando Mendoza spent one season with Curt Cignetti at Indiana and only a few months with Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas, but sees similarities between the two coaches.

news

Mac Jones recalls 'crazy journey' to 49ers after being passed over during 2021 NFL Draft

On a recent episode of the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, Mac Jones discussed his memories of the 2021 draft process, where the debate was between the 49ers selecting him or dual-threat Trey Lance.