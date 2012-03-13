NFL suspends Packers' Neal for first four games of 2012 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The NFL has suspended Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Neal without pay for the team's first four games of the 2012 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.
In a statement, the NFL says Neal will be eligible to return to the Packers' active roster on the day after the team's fourth regular-season game of the 2012 season.
Neal is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.
Neal, a second-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, has played in nine games over two seasons because of injuries.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press