NFL suspends Falcons O-lineman Ojinnaka for season opener

Published: Jun 03, 2010 at 02:22 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The NFL said Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Quinn Ojinnaka has been suspended without pay for the 2010 season opener after being arrested last year.

Ojinnaka will miss a Sept. 12 game at Pittsburgh. The league announced the suspension on Thursday, citing its personal conduct policy.

Police in suburban Gwinnett County said Ojinnaka was arrested in May 2009 on a simple battery charge after his wife confronted him about his contact with a female friend on the social networking Web site Facebook. Ojinnaka was accused of tossing his wife down some stairs and throwing her out of the house.

Ojinnaka started five games last season and is expected to be a backup on the Falcons' offensive line.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NCAA adopts interim policy allowing college athletes to profit from name, image, likeness

The NCAA on Wednesday approved a ground-breaking interim policy clearing the way for college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.
news

Lane Johnson: Eagles are going to 'come out swinging' after disappointing 2020 season

After a disastrous 2020 campaign, Eagles tackle ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ believes his team is perfectly positioned as a sleeper that's ready to land a few punches.
news

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into 2021: Ezekiel Elliott just misses top five

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2021 NFL season. Ezekiel Elliott lands just outside of the top five while a few second-year backs are knocking on the door of the top 10. Check out MJD's full pecking order.
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Ranking top 5 lockdown corners

Bucky Brooks and special guest Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW