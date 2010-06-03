NFL suspends Falcons O-lineman Ojinnaka for season opener

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The NFL said Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Quinn Ojinnaka has been suspended without pay for the 2010 season opener after being arrested last year.
Ojinnaka will miss a Sept. 12 game at Pittsburgh. The league announced the suspension on Thursday, citing its personal conduct policy.
Police in suburban Gwinnett County said Ojinnaka was arrested in May 2009 on a simple battery charge after his wife confronted him about his contact with a female friend on the social networking Web site Facebook. Ojinnaka was accused of tossing his wife down some stairs and throwing her out of the house.
Ojinnaka started five games last season and is expected to be a backup on the Falcons' offensive line.
