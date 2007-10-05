NFL supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month

As part of the NFL's partnership with Lifetime Television in its "Stop Breast Cancer for Life" campaign, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback RONDE BARBER and Carolina Panthers quarterback JAKE DELHOMME filmed public service announcements to air on the network throughout October, reaching more than 93 million families across the country. Barber and Delhomme, the only athletes featured in this year's campaign, are two among many NFL players and coaches who have been actively involved in supporting this cause. Barber filmed the PSA to honor his mom, Geraldine, a breast cancer survivor, while Delhomme's PSA focuses on his family members who had breast cancer. In addition, a special PSA starring actress, breast cancer survivor and NFL fan FRAN DRESCHER will be played on in-stadium video boards throughout October. Drescher's PSA focuses on early breast cancer detection and on ways to be supportive of those who are battling the disease.