NFL Superstar Club: Carson Wentz in, Andrew Luck out

This is a tough one, because McCoy showed zero signs of decline last season. In fact, he was as good as ever, accounting for a third of the Bills' offense during their surprise run to the playoffs. But McCoy is in a nearly impossible spot this season -- a gifted playmaker trapped on an offense that may not give him the opportunity to make plays. Throw in his age (he turns 30 next month) and injury history, and this all points in the wrong direction. Put it this way: If Shady again finds his way over 1,500 total yards, we will roll out the red carpet when we welcome him back to The Superstar Club in 2019. Hopefully, he doesn't T.O. us.