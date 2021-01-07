NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Will Titans continue to dominate Ravens in red zone?

A key to the Titans' success is making stops on early downs, thereby forcing the Ravens into obvious passing situations. That's basically how the Divisional Round game played out, with the Titans racing out to a 28-6 lead. Jackson responded by completing only one pass in the red zone all game, a 15-yard TD pass to Hayden Hurst to cut Tennessee's lead to 16. Jackson's next five pass attempts into the red zone were incompletions. So despite 530 yards of total offense, Baltimore came up well short.

"So the plan was good except for what?" said Greg Roman, the Ravens' offensive coordinator, on Thursday. "We didn't score points to back up our yards."

In the regular season meeting between the two teams this year, it was more of the same. Four red zone trips resulted in one TD and three field goals. The lone TD came via the run, something the Ravens did exceedingly well all season. Their 19 red zone rushing TDs were tied for third most in the league. But again, why didn't they have more success against the Titans? Familiarity may play a role.

"The speed of what it is coming at you, we should have a little bit of an idea (of)," said Titans OLB coach Shane Bowen, who's the team's defensive play caller. "It's tough to obviously simulate in practice but having gone against it a couple times, we're not surprised by how fast stuff is happening."

Perhaps that's true, but Jackson and Ravens tight end Mark Andrews think those struggles were more about themselves than anything.

"We played a pretty good game all phases there, but we have to score points when we need to," Jackson said. "When we get into the red zone, score points. I feel like we'll be fine. Just finish."

"Red zone is being efficient," said Andrews. "All 11 guys doing their jobs, making plays. You do that, you're going to be efficient in the red zone. I think the last couple games -- or five games -- we have been that. It's all about us."