NFL summer subplots: One burning question for each NFC team

Will we see a run-heavy approach reminiscent of the best days of the Marshawn Lynch era? Will Seattle take the we-have-to-force-the-ball-to-Jimmy-Graham-because-we-traded-for-him tack? Or will the Seahawks ride the Russell Wilson-driven attack they rode over the last five games of the 2015 season? The last option could be the first answer, given Wilson's performance down the stretch. Graham was lost for the year with a torn patellar tendon in Week 12. From that point on, Seattle's franchise quarterback posted passer ratings of 146.0, 139.6, 128.3, 88.4 and 123.7. In other words, Wilson was phenomenal -- and that was mostly without rookie standout Thomas Rawls, who fractured his ankle in Week 14 after rushing for 830 yards at a whopping 5.6 yards per carry. Rawls racked up 147 attempts in 13 games ... not a small sample size. But can he do it full-time for a full season behind an offensive line that has turned over again? We'll see how he looks in the preseason. As for Graham? Quit pushing it.