Analysis

NFL Summer Games, safety: Tyrann Mathieu over Earl Thomas

Published: Jul 20, 2016 at 11:44 PM

American football isn't an Olympic sport -- yet. But with the world's best athletes set to compete in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, we thought we'd get in on the fun by holding a medal competition at nine key positions. NFL Media analysts ranked the top three players at each spot, with points assigned accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final gold-, silver- and bronze-medal finishers. Below, you'll find the results -- and each analyst's individual ballot -- for safety.

The Safety Podium

GOLD MEDAL:Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals (42 total points)

SILVER MEDAL:Earl Thomas, Seattle Seahawks (36)

BRONZE MEDAL:Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings (10)

Also receiving votes:Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs (9 total points); Kam Chancellor, Seattle Seahawks (8); Reshad Jones, Miami Dolphins (4); Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles (3); Will Hill, free agent (1); Devin McCourty, New England Patriots (1).

Analyst Ballots

Gil Brandt: 1) Harrison Smith 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Eric Berry

Smith might have the best range for a guy with his size, as well as outstanding tackling ability. Losing Mathieu to a torn ACL at the end of the 2015 regular season was as devastating to the Cardinals as losing quarterback Carson Palmer was in 2014 -- he's such a ballhawk and makes plays all over the field. Berry, of course, provided top-notch play after beating Hodgkin lymphoma.

Willie McGinest: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Eric Berry

Thomas has a nose for the football and is a playmaker on all levels. He's been a huge part of the Seattle defense's success. Mathieu simply does everything -- he provides run support and can blitz and cover. Berry is a field general for the Chiefs.

Gregg Rosenthal: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Harrison Smith

No position has grown more in importance over the last 20 years than the safety. The three players listed here rank the highest because they can do it all. Thomas' uncanny range, sure tackling and smarts -- and the fact that he has been doing it at such a high level for so long -- give the Seahawks safety a slight edge over Honey Badger.

Charley Casserly: 1) Eric Berry 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Earl Thomas

Berry had an exceptional "comeback" year last year. Truly amazing stuff. The Chiefs safety can cover, as well as play the run. Meanwhile, Mathieu gives you immense flexibility; he can serve as a corner or safety. Thomas consistently has been one of the best deep safeties in the game.

Elliot Harrison: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Kam Chancellor 3) Earl Thomas

Last season was not the best campaign for either Earl Thomas or Kam Chancellor, as both were affected by Chancellor's holdout. This year, the Seahawks will have two All-Pro safeties ... but one of them will have to accept second-team honors. Honey Badger = Defensive Player of the Year.

Michael Robinson: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Kam Chancellor

Mathieu plays nearly every position in the secondary and is the key piece to the Cardinals' D. The Seahawks have the best duo at the safety position: Thomas and Chancellor are playmakers on every level.

Marcas Grant: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Harrison Smith

Mathieu is arguably the glue that holds together one of the league's best defenses. Thomas is still the heart of the "Legion of Boom" (assuming Richard Sherman is its mouthpiece), while Smith is an unsung hero in one of the NFL's up-and-coming defenses.

Shaun O'Hara: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Kam Chancellor

Thomas is the ultimate playmaker, whether it's a hit on a running back or he's baiting a QB to make a poor pass. Mathieu is probably the most complete safety, being great in coverage and the blitz. Chancellor is just so physical and intimidating.

Bucky Brooks: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Kam Chancellor

The leader of the "Legion of Boom" is the natural center fielder with outstanding range and ball skills who wears No. 29. Thomas will freelance a bit, but it's hard to knock a guy who routinely comes up with big plays based on his calculated guesses.

Conor Orr: 1) Harrison Smith 2) Malcolm Jenkins 3) Will Hill

Like some Olympians, Will Hill has some trouble with the guidelines for entry. That doesn't take away from his wild talent.

Solomon Wilcots: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Kam Chancellor 3) Reshad Jones

Honey Badger's overall versatility makes him the most useful safety in the league. Chancellor is an impact player and a wicked tackler. Jones is a dark horse, as he can tackle, blitz and cover. He has corner-like ability in his coverage skills and has a knack for finding the football.

Dave Dameshek: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Malcolm Jenkins

Move over, "QB League": The NFL is now about hybrid players -- and the Honey Badger is the best of the bunch. As far as that goes, Jenkins deserves a shout-out for his versatility in an Eagles defense ironically undermined by a tepid offense last year.

Ike Taylor: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Eric Berry 3) Earl Thomas

Mathieu's versatility makes him the best safety in the game, and he's close to cracking the lineup as a corner, as well -- especially since he took more than 60 percent of snaps at slot corner. Berry earned his place in the Pro Bowl and anchored a stout Chiefs defense. Even coming off a down year, Thomas is still one of the most valuable DBs in the league.

Adam Schein: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Honey Badger 3) Kam Chancellor

I won't let an off year downgrade either Seahawk stud. They are both fierce hitters, ballhawks and playmakers.

Alex Gelhar: 1) Reshad Jones 2) Earl Thomas 3) Harrison Smith

Jones is one of the most underrated players in the league at any position. But it's hard to find a safety with better range than Thomas. Smith is the perfect safety for Mike Zimmer, even if that means he doesn't make as many flashy plays.

Kevin Patra: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Harrison Smith

I'm assuming that Mathieu will make a full recovery from knee surgery.

Eric Davis: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Eric Berry

Honey Badger can line up anywhere on the field, across from any player. Thomas is potentially the rangiest guy at the position and is such a solid tackler. Berry is starting to show his full potential.

Jamie Dukes: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Eric Berry

Mathieu is a special player. And what I appreciate most about him is how he rebuilt himself as the gold standard -- as a player and person. Thomas is a great tackler and Berry has improved immensely.

Adam Rank: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Devin McCourty

Mathieu would be my top guy if not for the injury. Relax, Seahawks fans: I gave you Richard Sherman as the top cornerback when a lot of my colleagues didn't. It seems like people are underestimating Sherman a bit this year.

But on Earl Thomas: I remember I was stunned when Pete Carroll went with ET over Taylor Mays in the 2010 NFL Draft. I thought Mays was going to be an excellent pro player -- hey, we can't always nail these picks -- but Thomas has made a fool of me.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams

Will the Panthers' quarterback competition come to an end after Friday night's game versus the Patriots? Eric Edholm identifies one thing to watch for from all 32 teams in Week 2 of the preseason.

news

NFL training camp roster FAQs: Defining injured reserve, PUP list, NFI and more

NFL training camp is rife with roster rearrangement, spawning transactional jargon that's rarely explained to the average fan. With that in mind, Anthony Holzman-Escareno answers a series of frequently asked questions on the injured reserve, PUP list, practice squads and more.

news

Todd Bowles focused on leading Bucs, elevating minority coaches during second stint in the big chair

Todd Bowles was content finishing his NFL career without a second head-coaching opportunity. Then Bruce Arians passed him the Buccaneers reins. Judy Battista chronicles Bowles' approach in Tampa Bay, exploring how the beloved teacher hopes to elevate those around him.

news

Five best active NFL brother duos in 2022: Bosas, Watts lead group

Episode 8 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, revealing notable NFL siblings in the players' list between Nos. 30 and 21. David Carr enlists the help of his brother, Raiders QB Derek Carr, to provide their ranking of the five best active NFL brother duos heading into the 2022 season.

news

EA Sports determined to win gamers' approval with 'Madden NFL 23'

The producers behind "Madden NFL 23" have heard the criticisms of the video-game series -- and they're hoping the substantial changes they've made will keep the franchise fresh. Nick Shook digs into their efforts to win players over.

news

2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team

Which draft picks MUST provide immediate returns? With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season fast approaching, Lance Zierlein identifies the one rookie most pivotal to each team's success this year.

news

Top 10 QB-pass catcher duos in 2022: Cowboys' Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb rank seventh

Episode 7 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" airs on Sunday, revealing two productive QB-pass catcher combos in the players' list between Nos. 40 and 31. With that in mind, Maurice Jones-Drew provides his ranking of the top 10 QB-pass catcher duos heading into 2022.

news

2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson aces test

How did Aidan Hutchinson and Malik Willis fare in their respective debuts? Do the Commanders have a new gem in the backfield? Chad Reuter grades the performance of one rookie from each Preseason Week 1 game.

news

2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 recap: What you need to know about injuries, position battles, rookie debuts

What are the most significant takeaways from Week 1 of the NFL preseason? Gregg Rosenthal goes across the league, spotlighting the injuries, position battles and rookie debuts that you need to know about.

news

NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields poised for breakout Year 2 in new offense; plus, the NFL's five most talented teams

Justin Fields is surrounded by questions in Year 2. Contrary to popular opinion, though, Bucky Brooks believes the Chicago Bears quarterback is poised for a breakout season. Plus, the NFL's five most talented teams and an emerging camp trend.

news

Steelers' defense focused on revival in 2022 NFL season after falling far short of 'the standard'

Jim Trotter checks in from Steelers camp, where he finds a defense seeking redemption. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and coaches in new roles explain what is motivating them heading into the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE