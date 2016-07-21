NFL Summer Games, safety: Tyrann Mathieu over Earl Thomas

American football isn't an Olympic sport -- yet. But with the world's best athletes set to compete in the 2016 Olympics in Rio, we thought we'd get in on the fun by holding a medal competition at nine key positions. NFL Media analysts ranked the top three players at each spot, with points assigned accordingly -- three points for each first-place ranking, two for each second-place ranking and one for each third-place ranking. The points were totaled, resulting in final gold-, silver- and bronze-medal finishers. Below, you'll find the results -- and each analyst's individual ballot -- for safety.
The Safety Podium
Also receiving votes:Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs (9 total points); Kam Chancellor, Seattle Seahawks (8); Reshad Jones, Miami Dolphins (4); Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles (3); Will Hill, free agent (1); Devin McCourty, New England Patriots (1).
Analyst Ballots
Gil Brandt: 1) Harrison Smith 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Eric Berry
Smith might have the best range for a guy with his size, as well as outstanding tackling ability. Losing Mathieu to a torn ACL at the end of the 2015 regular season was as devastating to the Cardinals as losing quarterback Carson Palmer was in 2014 -- he's such a ballhawk and makes plays all over the field. Berry, of course, provided top-notch play after beating Hodgkin lymphoma.
Willie McGinest: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Eric Berry
Thomas has a nose for the football and is a playmaker on all levels. He's been a huge part of the Seattle defense's success. Mathieu simply does everything -- he provides run support and can blitz and cover. Berry is a field general for the Chiefs.
Gregg Rosenthal: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Harrison Smith
No position has grown more in importance over the last 20 years than the safety. The three players listed here rank the highest because they can do it all. Thomas' uncanny range, sure tackling and smarts -- and the fact that he has been doing it at such a high level for so long -- give the Seahawks safety a slight edge over Honey Badger.
Charley Casserly: 1) Eric Berry 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Earl Thomas
Berry had an exceptional "comeback" year last year. Truly amazing stuff. The Chiefs safety can cover, as well as play the run. Meanwhile, Mathieu gives you immense flexibility; he can serve as a corner or safety. Thomas consistently has been one of the best deep safeties in the game.
Elliot Harrison: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Kam Chancellor 3) Earl Thomas
Last season was not the best campaign for either Earl Thomas or Kam Chancellor, as both were affected by Chancellor's holdout. This year, the Seahawks will have two All-Pro safeties ... but one of them will have to accept second-team honors. Honey Badger = Defensive Player of the Year.
Michael Robinson: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Kam Chancellor
Marcas Grant: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Harrison Smith
Mathieu is arguably the glue that holds together one of the league's best defenses. Thomas is still the heart of the "Legion of Boom" (assuming Richard Sherman is its mouthpiece), while Smith is an unsung hero in one of the NFL's up-and-coming defenses.
Shaun O'Hara: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Kam Chancellor
Thomas is the ultimate playmaker, whether it's a hit on a running back or he's baiting a QB to make a poor pass. Mathieu is probably the most complete safety, being great in coverage and the blitz. Chancellor is just so physical and intimidating.
Bucky Brooks: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Kam Chancellor
The leader of the "Legion of Boom" is the natural center fielder with outstanding range and ball skills who wears No. 29. Thomas will freelance a bit, but it's hard to knock a guy who routinely comes up with big plays based on his calculated guesses.
Conor Orr: 1) Harrison Smith 2) Malcolm Jenkins 3) Will Hill
Like some Olympians, Will Hill has some trouble with the guidelines for entry. That doesn't take away from his wild talent.
Solomon Wilcots: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Kam Chancellor 3) Reshad Jones
Honey Badger's overall versatility makes him the most useful safety in the league. Chancellor is an impact player and a wicked tackler. Jones is a dark horse, as he can tackle, blitz and cover. He has corner-like ability in his coverage skills and has a knack for finding the football.
Dave Dameshek: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Malcolm Jenkins
Move over, "QB League": The NFL is now about hybrid players -- and the Honey Badger is the best of the bunch. As far as that goes, Jenkins deserves a shout-out for his versatility in an Eagles defense ironically undermined by a tepid offense last year.
Ike Taylor: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Eric Berry 3) Earl Thomas
Mathieu's versatility makes him the best safety in the game, and he's close to cracking the lineup as a corner, as well -- especially since he took more than 60 percent of snaps at slot corner. Berry earned his place in the Pro Bowl and anchored a stout Chiefs defense. Even coming off a down year, Thomas is still one of the most valuable DBs in the league.
Adam Schein: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Honey Badger 3) Kam Chancellor
I won't let an off year downgrade either Seahawk stud. They are both fierce hitters, ballhawks and playmakers.
Alex Gelhar: 1) Reshad Jones 2) Earl Thomas 3) Harrison Smith
Jones is one of the most underrated players in the league at any position. But it's hard to find a safety with better range than Thomas. Smith is the perfect safety for Mike Zimmer, even if that means he doesn't make as many flashy plays.
Kevin Patra: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Harrison Smith
I'm assuming that Mathieu will make a full recovery from knee surgery.
Eric Davis: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Eric Berry
Honey Badger can line up anywhere on the field, across from any player. Thomas is potentially the rangiest guy at the position and is such a solid tackler. Berry is starting to show his full potential.
Jamie Dukes: 1) Tyrann Mathieu 2) Earl Thomas 3) Eric Berry
Mathieu is a special player. And what I appreciate most about him is how he rebuilt himself as the gold standard -- as a player and person. Thomas is a great tackler and Berry has improved immensely.
Adam Rank: 1) Earl Thomas 2) Tyrann Mathieu 3) Devin McCourty
Mathieu would be my top guy if not for the injury. Relax, Seahawks fans: I gave you Richard Sherman as the top cornerback when a lot of my colleagues didn't. It seems like people are underestimating Sherman a bit this year.
But on Earl Thomas: I remember I was stunned when Pete Carroll went with ET over Taylor Mays in the 2010 NFL Draft. I thought Mays was going to be an excellent pro player -- hey, we can't always nail these picks -- but Thomas has made a fool of me.