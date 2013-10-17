NFL still will court college coaches despite Greg Schiano's woes

2) Robert Griffin III's next step. Coming off a bye week and with a quarter-season under his belt, RGIII indeed looked like a new man Sunday night at Dallas. It appeared he had the green light to run with abandon, and that's just what he did in ripping off 77 yards on nine carries. As long as the Washington Redskins properly manage their quarterback's running load, that's fantastic news. But as I wrote last month, the biggest remaining hurdle has nothing to do with Griffin running in a straight line. His completion percentage still is below 60, and he had a few bad misses against the Cowboys. Three weeks ago, Packers players told me the goal was to get linemen around Griffin's feet to create uncertainty in his movement, which is how most defenses like to test quarterbacks coming off a knee injury. Whether or not this is a result of that, one NFC personnel director observed that Griffin indeed was inconsistent setting up and teams are testing him in different ways: "He's not very good throwing outside the numbers or reading coverages." That helps explain why 2013 is such a massive challenge for Griffin. There's the rehab, then the natural growth he needs as a quarterback with the NFL having a year of film on him.