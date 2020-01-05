NFL stats and records, wild-card Sunday: Beast Mode is back

» The Vikings fumbled on their opening drive, but that is not a bad thing according to a current streak. The last three teams to lose a fumble on the opening drive of a playoff game went on to win the Super Bowl. The 2017 Eagles, who fumbled on their opening drive in the Divisional Round en route to winning Super Bowl LII, the 2013 Seahawks, who fumbled on their opening drive in the NFC Championship Game en route to winning Super Bowl XLVIII, and the 2012 Ravens, who fumbled on their opening drive of the Wild Card Round en route to winning Super Bowl XLVII, all accomplished the feat. The Vikings gave themselves the opportunity to continue toward a championship, beating the Saints 26-20 in overtime.