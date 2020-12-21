NFL stats and records, Week 15: Another comeback for Tom Brady 

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from the weekend's slate of games. Here are the 10 most notable stats and records from Week 15:

1. Tom Brady sets record with another big comeback against the Falcons

The Buccaneers trailed the Falcons 17-0 at the half in Week 15, then rallied to a 31-27 victory behind 320 passing yards and a pair of pass TDs in the second half from Tom Brady﻿. It was the fourth time in his career (including playoffs) that Brady has led his team to a win after trailing by 17-plus points at halftime -- the most such comeback wins by any QB in the Super Bowl era. Prior to Sunday, Brady's most recent win after trailing by 17 or more points at halftime also came at the expense of Matt Ryan and the Falcons -- in Super Bowl LI (trailed 21-3 at the half).

2. David Montgomery follows in Walter Payton's footsteps in Bears win

The Bears leaned on running back David Montgomery in a must-win game against the Vikings on Sunday, and Montgomery delivered 32 carries, 146 rushing yards and two rushing TDs in the 33-27 win. Montgomery is the second player in team history with 30+ carries, 140+ rushing yards and at least two rushing TDs in a single game, joining Hall of Famer Walter Payton (3 such games in career).

3. Jalen Hurts & Kyler Murray each have 3 pass TD & 1 rush TD in QB duel

Jalen Hurts had three passing TDs and ran for a score against the Cardinals on Sunday -- the first rookie since the 1970 merger to do that in one of his first two career starts. Kyler Murray also had three TDs through the air and another on the ground as his Cardinals defeated Hurts' Eagles. This was the second game since the merger in which opposing QBs each had at least three passing TDs and at least one rushing TD, joining Chad Pennington and Matt Cassel in a Dolphins versus Patriots game in 2008.

4. Lamar Jackson clinches best 2-season rushing span ever for a QB

Prior to this season, no QB in NFL history had ever had 2,000-plus rushing yards over a two-season span or 800-plus rushing yards in consecutive seasons. Lamar Jackson is the founding member of each club after his 35 rushing yards Sunday gave him 828 for the season and 2,034 since 2019.

5. Derrick Henry reaches 1,500/15 threshold for second straight season

Derrick Henry had 147 rushing yards and a rushing TD as the Titans beat the Lions in Week 15. Henry -- who has 1,679 yards and 15 TDs on the ground this season after leading the league with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs in 2019 –- is the fourth player in NFL history with 1,500+ rushing yards and 15+ rushing TDs in consecutive seasons. In two of the previous instances (Hall of Famer Terrell Davis in 1997 and 1998 and Seahawks legend Shaun Alexander in 2004 and 2005) that player won the NFL MVP Award in the second season.

6. Bills tie receiving touchdown record in division-clinching win

Jake Kumerow hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter of the Bills win over the Broncos on Saturday, giving the Bills a 21-7 lead and scoring what wound up being the winning points as Buffalo clinched its first division title since 1995. Kumerow is the 13th different Bills player to catch a TD pass this season, tying the NFL record for most such players on one team in a single season.

7. Calvin Ridley joins a pair Hall of Famers with historic game on his birthday

The Buccaneers spoiled Calvin Ridley﻿'s 26th birthday celebration on Sunday, but the Falcons wide receiver put himself in Hall of Fame company with 10 receptions, 163 receiving yards and a receiving TD in the loss. Ridley is the third player in NFL history with at least 10 receptions and a receiving TD in a single game on his birthday. Each of the previous two instances were by Hall of Famers with the Rams -- Tom Fears had 18 receptions and a pair of scores against the Packers in 1950 and Isaac Bruce had 10 receptions and three receiving TDs versus the Chargers in 2002

8. Tyreek Hill follows Hall of Famer Randy Moss into the record books …

Tyreek Hill tied Dwayne Bowe﻿'s single-season Chiefs record (2010 season) with his 15th receiving TD of the season in Week 15. Hill leads the NFL with 17 total TDs this season and is the first player in NFL history with 15+ receiving TDs and at least two rushing TDs in a single campaign. Hill joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998, 2003, and 2007 seasons) as the only wide receivers with 17+ total TDs in any of the last 25 seasons.

9. … and Justin Jefferson breaks Moss' rookie receptions record

With eight receptions in Week 15, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (73) broke Moss' team record for receptions by a rookie (Moss had 69 in 1998). Jefferson is on pace for 1,350 receiving yards this season, which would break Moss' team rookie record of 1,313.

10. Devin White in a class of his own with 12 tackles and three sacks