NFL stats and records, Week 14: Derrick Henry outruns Hall of Famers

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 14:
1. Derrick Henry passes Hall of Famers with dominant performance
Derrick Henry rumbled for 215 yards and two scores in the Titans' 31-10 win over the Jaguars on Sunday, leaving a trio of Hall of Famers in his wake as he set the NFL record with four career games with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson each had three such games in their careers.
2. Dual-threat Jalen Hurts shines in an unprecedented debut start
Jalen Hurts is the first quarterback since at least 1950 to throw a touchdown pass and rush for at least 100 yards in his first NFL start, leading the Eagles to an upset win over the Saints in the process on Sunday. Lamar Jackson (119 rushing yards in Week 11, 2018 vs the Bengals) is the only other QB since 1950 to reach the century mark on the ground in his debut as a starter.
3. Jamal Adams sets record for sacks in a season by a defensive back
Jamal Adams sacked former teammate Sam Darnold in the second quarter of the Seahawks' 40-3 win over the Jets on Sunday. Adams has 8.5 sacks in 2020, passing former Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson (8.0 sacks in 2005) for the most sacks in a season by a defensive back since the NFL began tracking individual sacks in 1982.
4. Aaron Rodgers reaches 40 touchdowns for a record 5th time
Aaron Rodgers had three touchdown passes and ran for another score in the Packers' win over the Lions on Sunday and leads the NFL with 41 combined passing and rushing touchdowns in 2020. This is Rodgers' fifth career season with at least 40 touchdowns accounted for — no other player in NFL history has had even four such seasons.
5. Tom Brady breaks own record as oldest player with 30 passing touchdowns
Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the Buccaneers' win over the Vikings on Sunday, reaching 30 TD passes in a season for the eighth time in his career. The 43-year-old Brady is the oldest player to throw 30 TD passes in a season, breaking his own record set 3 seasons ago at age 40.
6. Justin Herbert sets new standard for completion percentage by a rookie
Justin Herbert completed 36 of 44 pass attempts for an 81.8 completion percentage in the Chargers' win on Sunday. Herbert is the first rookie since at least 1950 to complete at least 80 percent of his passes in a game with 40 or more attempts.
7. Keenan Allen sets record for most receptions in first 100 games
Keenan Allen had nine receptions in the Chargers' win over the Falcons Sunday, his league-high sixth game with at least nine catches. That brings Allen's career total to 623 receptions in 99 career games, breaking Antonio Brown's record (622) for the most receptions in a player's first 100 career games since the 1970 merger.
8. Travis Kelce sets two NFL records vs Dolphins
Travis Kelce had his sixth consecutive game with at least eight receptions on Sunday, the longest such streak by a tight end in the Super Bowl era. Kelce has 749 receiving yards since Week 8, the most by a tight end in a six-game span within a season in NFL history.
9. Stefon Diggs ties Bills reception record with three games to spare
Stefon Diggs had 10 catches on Sunday night in the Bills' win over the Steelers. Diggs has 100 receptions this season, the most of any player in the NFL and tied for the most in a single season in team history (Eric Moulds had 100 receptions in 2002).
Diggs reached 100 receptions with his new team in just 13 games, tying Brandon Marshall (2012 with Bears) for the fastest in NFL history.
10. Steelers stand alone with 70 consecutive games with at least one sack
Despite losing to the Bills, the Steelers added another record to their rich history of defensive excellence on Sunday. Tyson Alualu sacked Josh Allen in the second quarter to extend Pittsburgh's streak of consecutive games with at least one sack to 70. That broke a tie with the 1999-2003 Buccaneers for the longest such streak since team sacks were first recorded in 1963.