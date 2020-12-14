NFL stats and records, Week 14: Derrick Henry outruns Hall of Famers

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from Sunday's slate of games. Here are the most notable research notes from Week 14:

1. Derrick Henry passes Hall of Famers with dominant performance

﻿Derrick Henry﻿ rumbled for 215 yards and two scores in the Titans' 31-10 win over the Jaguars on Sunday, leaving a trio of Hall of Famers in his wake as he set the NFL record with four career games with at least 200 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. ﻿Jim Brown﻿, ﻿Barry Sanders﻿ and ﻿LaDainian Tomlinson﻿ each had three such games in their careers.

2. Dual-threat Jalen Hurts shines in an unprecedented debut start

﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is the first quarterback since at least 1950 to throw a touchdown pass and rush for at least 100 yards in his first NFL start, leading the Eagles to an upset win over the Saints in the process on Sunday. ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ (119 rushing yards in Week 11, 2018 vs the Bengals) is the only other QB since 1950 to reach the century mark on the ground in his debut as a starter.

3. Jamal Adams sets record for sacks in a season by a defensive back

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ sacked former teammate ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ in the second quarter of the Seahawks' 40-3 win over the Jets on Sunday. Adams has 8.5 sacks in 2020, passing former Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson (8.0 sacks in 2005) for the most sacks in a season by a defensive back since the NFL began tracking individual sacks in 1982.

4. Aaron Rodgers reaches 40 touchdowns for a record 5th time

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ had three touchdown passes and ran for another score in the Packers' win over the Lions on Sunday and leads the NFL with 41 combined passing and rushing touchdowns in 2020. This is Rodgers' fifth career season with at least 40 touchdowns accounted for — no other player in NFL history has had even four such seasons.

5. Tom Brady breaks own record as oldest player with 30 passing touchdowns