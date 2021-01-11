NFL stats and records: Super Wild Card Weekend

Published: Jan 11, 2021 at 09:27 AM
NFL Research

Jack Andrade and the NFL Media Research team put together the best stats and records from the weekend's slate of games. Here are the six most notable stats and records from Super Wild Card Weekend:

1. Tom Brady sets several records in Buccaneers win

Tom Brady had 381 passing yards in the Buccaneers win at Washington on Saturday, his career high in a road playoff game and the most in a single playoff game in franchise history. Brady became the oldest player (43 years, 159 days old) to throw a TD pass in a playoff game, and he also joined Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Joe Montana as the only QBs to win at least 10 playoff games with one team and then win a playoff game with another team.

2. Josh Allen tops Joe Montana with accurate, dual-threat performance

Josh Allen completed 26 of 35 passes (74.3 percent) for 324 yards and added 54 yards on the ground in the Bills' win over the Colts. It marked the 12th time in the Super Bowl era that a player had at least 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in a playoff game and the first time that player also completed at least 70 percent of his passes. Joe Montana had the previous high, completing 24 of 35 pass attempts (68.6 percent) for 331 yards and adding 59 rushing yards on his way to being named Super Bowl XIX MVP.

3. Stefon Diggs joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company

The addition of Stefon Diggs continues to pay dividends for the Bills. Diggs had 128 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown Saturday as the Bills earned their first playoff win since 1995. Diggs -- who had 137 yards and a score in the Vikings win over the Saints in a 2017 NFC Divisional Playoff Game – joined Hall of Famer Jerry Rice as the only players in the Super Bowl era with at least 125 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in a playoff game with multiple teams (Rice did so four times with the 49ers and once with the Raiders).

4. Cam Akers has 2nd-most scrimmage yards by a rookie in a playoff game

The Rams beat the Seahawks behind 176 scrimmage yards from rookie running back Cam Akers on Saturday. Akers broke Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson﻿'s Rams record for scrimmage yards in a game by a rookie; Dickerson had 110 in a win over the Cowboys in a 1983 NFC Wild Card Game. In fact, the only rookie (on any team) in the Super Bowl era with more scrimmage yards in a playoff game was Washington's Timmy Smith (213) in Super Bowl XXII against the Broncos.

5. Browns score 48 points in record-setting win over Steelers

The Browns knocked off the Steelers 48-37 on Sunday for their first playoff win since the 1994 postseason. 48 points are the most ever allowed in a playoff game by Pittsburgh. The only playoff game in which the Browns scored more was a 56-10 win over the Lions in the 1954 NFL Championship Game.

6. John Harbaugh sets record for road wins in playoffs by any head coach

The Ravens win over the Titans on Sunday marked Lamar Jackson's first career playoff win, but it was his head coach that set an NFL record. John Harbaugh now has 8 career road wins in the playoffs, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Tom Landry and two-time Super Bowl-winner Tom Coughlin for most by any head coach in NFL history. The Ravens are 11-6 all-time on the road in the playoffs. No other NFL franchise is above .500 on the road in the postseason.

