NFL stats and records: Lamar Jackson bolsters MVP resume

» Christian McCaffrey had 15 receptions against the Colts, bringing him to 109 receptions this season and setting a new NFL record for the most receptions by a running back in a single season. Whose record did he break? His own -- McCaffrey had 107 receptions in 2018. He also became the fourth player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions in two of his first three seasons. He joined Anquan Boldin (2003, 2005), Brandon Marshall (2007-2008) and Michael Thomas (2017-2018), making him the only running back to accomplish this feat.