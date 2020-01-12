NFL stats and records, Divisional Round: Mahomes makes history in comeback

» The Chiefs trailed the Texans 24-0 before scoring 28 unanswered points in the second quarter of their Divisional Round win. They are the first team in NFL history, regular season or playoffs, to trail by at least 24 points in the first half of a game and be tied or leading entering halftime (28-24). Kansas City is the first team in the last eight seasons to overcome a deficit of at least 21 points at the end of the first quarter to win a game in the regular season or playoffs since the Patriots did so in a win over the Bills in Week 17, 2011. All other teams were 0-21 in such games since 2012 entering the Divisional Round.