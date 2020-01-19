NFL stats and records, Championship Sunday: Shanahan duo reaches Super Bowl

» After racking up more than 180 rushing yards in both the Wild Card Round and the Divisional Round, Derrick Henry was held to just 69 rushing yards in the AFC Championship Game. This is the first time Henry has had fewer than 70 rushing yards in a game since the Titans' Week 9 loss to the Panthers (63 rush yards) and just his fourth such game of the season, including playoffs. The Titans are 0-4 in such games.