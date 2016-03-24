NFL statement on New York Times' concussion research story

The Times' sensationalized story is further refuted by the NFL's ongoing commitment on the issue of player health and safety -- notably, to the support of research, including that of our most vocal critics, on the long-term effects of concussions in all sports, and to change our game in an effort to make the sport of football as safe as it can be. We have committed tens of millions of dollars to fund independent research, made 42 changes to our rulebook since 2002 to make the game safer, and have advanced concussion awareness and safer tackling at all levels of the sport. And we provide a host of benefit programs which, together with the proposed settlement of our players' concussion litigation, will ensure that our retired players are properly cared for in the future.