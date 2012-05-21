NFL Spring Meeting gets going, and so do OTAs for nine teams

The NFL's annual Spring Meeting gets under way on Monday, with proposals by the Competition Committee and a possible change to the trading deadline among the items up for decision. Stay tuned to NFL Network and NFL.com for all the latest news and analysis out of Atlanta.
Debate: Best young running back?
LeSean McCoy and Arian
Foster signed extensions. Ray Rice and Matt Forte hope they're next. Who's the best of the bunch? More ...
Here's what else is on tap for Monday:
• Who'll show up and who won't when nine NFL teams conduct OTAs? The latest on the Saints' Drew Brees, the Steelers' Mike Wallace and more.
•Saints owner Tom Benson is shaking up the team's front office, giving Dennis Lauscha a bigger role and increasing general manager Mickey Loomis' responsibilities with Benson's ownership of the NBA's Hornets.
• Lawrence Taylor's 1990 Super Bowl ring was auctioned off for $230,000 on Sunday after a bid to secure it for the Hall of Fame linebacker by Giants' defensive end Osi Umenyiora came up short.
• If you had to have one game, one drive or one throw, who would you want playing quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah gives his take: Let the bar-room arguments begin.
•Joe Flacco says he welcomes a point-scoring mindset and the pressure to take on a greater leadership role for the Baltimore Ravens in Terrell Suggs' absence due to injury.
• Happy birthday to recently retired running back Ricky Williams, who turns 35 on Monday.