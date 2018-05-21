NFL Spring League Meeting: Anthem, gambling, kickoffs on radar

And in the most important on-field changes, owners are expected to approve changes to the kickoff and to allow the use of replay for any ejection, including those that come as the result of the new rule prohibiting players anywhere on the field from lowering their heads and initiating contact with their helmets. Significant changes are being made to the kickoff, including eliminating the running start for the kicking team and disallowing all wedges, and mandating that at least eight players from the return team must be in a 15-yard "set-up zone" prior to the kickoff, with the expectation that keeping so many players near the kick will reduce the speed and space on the play. The kickoff is by far the most dangerous play in the game, and league officials have made clear that if these changes do not reduce the number of injuries, particularly head injuries, suffered on kickoffs, more changes -- and even the potential elimination of the kickoff entirely -- could be coming.