NFL showcases great 'bad weather' games in Week 14

I'm not sure if you've heard this yet, but the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks don't like each other. Well, they met on Sunday for the sixth time in the Harbaugh-Carroll rivalry in another old-fashioned slugfest with the 49ers coming out on top. 49ers fans should really thank Frank Gore for icing the win. If you watch his 51-yard run again, you'll see him seemingly collapse to avoid a hit before going out of bounds. But that is what's important -- he stayed in bounds. Gore allowed the time to keep ticking as the 49ers inched closer for the go-ahead field goal. Pretty smart stuff. OK, sure, congrats to Brent Celek for pulling the same move as well. Although Celek's snow slide looks way cooler than Gore's collapse.