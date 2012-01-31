NFL settles legal dispute over Who Dat? chant

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The NFL and a Louisiana recording company have resolved their legal dispute over merchandising rights to the Who Dat? chant of New Orleans Saints fans.
A federal judge agreed Tuesday to dismiss claims that Who Dat? Inc. and the NFL filed against each other after the Saints' Super Bowl victory in 2010.
The company, which recorded a song in 1983 that used the popular cheer, had accused the NFL of violating its trademark of the phrase.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the settlement calls for the league, the Saints and the company to make co-branded merchandise available to fans.
The agreement doesn't resolve other claims that Who Dat? Inc. filed against several T-shirt shops over alleged trademark violations.