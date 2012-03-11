 Skip to main content
Advertising

NFL sets 2012 salary cap at $120.6 million

Published: Mar 11, 2012 at 10:51 AM

NEW YORK (AP) - The NFL salary cap for 2012 is $120.6 million, barely above last year's figure.

The league informed the 32 teams Sunday that the cap has gone up by $225,000. All teams must be under the cap by Tuesday, when free agency begins.

If a club has salary cap room remaining at the end of the season, it can carry it over to 2013 as long as it notifies the NFL by the day before the 2012 season ends.

Unrestricted free agents can sign with a team beginning Tuesday through July 22 or the opening day of the first training camp, whichever is later.

Restricted free agents can sign until April 20. Franchise players have until Nov. 13 to sign - if he hasn't he must sit out the season.

Peyton Manning is the biggest unrestricted free agent on the market. The four-time league MVP released by the Colts has already met with Denver Broncos officials, and was meeting with Arizona Cardinals officials on Sunday.

Among other top free agents are wide receiver Marques Colston and All-Pro guard Carl Nicks of the Saints, quarterback Matt Flynn of the Packers, and defensive end/linebacker Mario Williams of the Texans

For franchise-tagged players, the salary for a one-year contract for quarterbacks is $14.436 million. Next highest is defensive end at $10,605,000, with cornerback at $10,281,000. Wide receiver is at $9,515,000 and running back is at $7,742,000.

Among the 21 franchise players this season - the most ever - are wide receiver Wes Welker and running backs Ray Rice and Matt Forte.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Broncos trade up for QB in Round 1; Vikings wait until No. 23 overall

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Broncos will trade up for a QB while the Vikings stand pat and select one later in the first round. 
news

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Raiders pick QB Michael Penix Jr. to kick off Round 2

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Raiders to lead off Round 2 by picking QB Michael Penix Jr.
news

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Troy Franklin, Luke McCaffrey among six WRs selected in Round 3

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the Chicago Bears to continue to bolster their WR room with the No. 75 overall pick.
news

Five-round 2024 NFL mock draft: New York Giants take Spencer Rattler, only QB in Round 4

In his third mock of the 2024 NFL Draft -- a five-rounder! -- Chad Reuter projects the New York Giants picking a quarterback at No. 107 overall in Round 4.