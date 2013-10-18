NFL senior director of officiating appreciates 'best athletes in world'

The game has changed in the 10 years that I have been in the league. We're bigger, faster and stronger. We see more formations; we have a lot more plays. The tempo has picked up, so much that I think we're averaging five more plays a game than last year. We have to stay in tune with the formations. We have to stay in tune with the strategies. If we're not getting better, we're getting worse. Technology is playing a big role on what we do. Here in our office, especially, we're experimenting with several things. For instance, we're looking at on-field communication with the officials so they can communicate with themselves or that they can communicate with a replay official a little faster. So technology is a big thing, and we're always in the cutting edge of technology. The way we train our officials uses new technology. We have the latest and best of all our calls on the Surface tablet so they can instantly download film and we can send training tapes at a moment's notice. Technology is huge, but also we have to keep in tune with what's happening with the players as far as formations and schemes and things like that.