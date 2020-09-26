NFL sends memo reminding clubs of game day protocols; team under investigation

Ahead of Sunday's slate of NFL games, the league issued a memo Friday reminding clubs about game day protocols.

The memo, obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, included another emphasis on face covering requirements and the NFL's intention to continue to impose discipline on any people or clubs who do not comply with this rule.

The memo also revealed that an unnamed club is "currently under investigation for unauthorized locker room access," Pelissero reported. Under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, access to the locker room is restricted to 40 individuals from six specific categories, plus three ownership representatives, he added.

"All individuals, except for active players in the bench area, are required to wear face coverings at all times on game day, including on the sidelines and in the coaches'booth," the memo read in part, per Pelissero. It was also noted that "players who are not substituting into the game are strongly encouraged to wear masks on the sidelines, except for games played in stadiums with state or local regulations that make the wearing of masks mandatory."