NFL sends COVID-19 protocols for camp, preseason to clubs

If there has been close contact exposure to a symptomatic or COVID-19 positive individual, a PCR virus test is needed as soon as possible with isolation until results are available.

Should the test come back negative and the close contact remains asymptomatic, a return to the club facility is permitted following increased "system monitoring" and regular testing going forward.

If the virus test is positive, there are differing protocols if an individual is symptomatic or has no symptoms, though each require substantial time away from the team facility and medical approval to return.

Other aspects pointed out by Pelissero are that NFL-NFL Player Association protocols say teams may not require players to stay in team hotel during training camp.

In addition, enforcement and discipline are part of the protocols, including that: "Should a club employee or other member of the club's staff knowingly and materially fail to follow these protocols, they will be subject to discipline."

Another major change will be myriad alterations to media access, including no in-person interviews until further notice.