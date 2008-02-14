NFL seeks to reverse order allowing Vick to keep most of his bonus money

Published: Feb 14, 2008 at 07:10 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NFL is asking federal court to vacate a judge's ruling allowing suspended quarterback Michael Vick to keep $16.5 million in bonuses.

The NFL also wants to disqualify U.S. District Judge David Doty, who ruled earlier this month that the Atlanta Falcons would violate the NFL collective bargaining agreement if it tried to recover the roster bonus Vick already received. The NFL argues that Doty's public comments show he is biased against the league.

Vick is serving a 23-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges in a dogfighting operation. After the plea, the Falcons tried to recover about $20 million in bonuses Vick earned from 2004 to 2007.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives: Raiders-Bengals

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend playoff games between the Raiders and Bengals and the Patriots and Bills.
news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster activated off IR, expected to play vs. Chiefs

Steelers wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the host Chiefs in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Decision on J.J. Watt playing vs. Rams to 'come down to the wire'

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) has a chance to make his return just in time for Super Wild Card Weekend, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said that decision will be last minute.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 15

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW