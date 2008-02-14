NFL seeks to reverse order allowing Vick to keep most of his bonus money

MINNEAPOLIS -- The NFL is asking federal court to vacate a judge's ruling allowing suspended quarterback Michael Vick to keep $16.5 million in bonuses.
The NFL also wants to disqualify U.S. District Judge David Doty, who ruled earlier this month that the Atlanta Falcons would violate the NFL collective bargaining agreement if it tried to recover the roster bonus Vick already received. The NFL argues that Doty's public comments show he is biased against the league.
Vick is serving a 23-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal charges in a dogfighting operation. After the plea, the Falcons tried to recover about $20 million in bonuses Vick earned from 2004 to 2007.
