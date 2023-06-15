NFL secures $78 million in loans from minority banks, strengthening support for diverse business owners

NEW YORK -- The NFL today announced it is borrowing $78 million from 16 Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and minority- and women-focused banks to support and expand business opportunities with diverse enterprises across the country. The League worked with Bank of America to identify these financial institutions that provide vital investments to diverse individuals, businesses, and communities.

The NFL is establishing relationships with diverse financial institutions to provide new economic opportunities typically only available to larger financial institutions and to increase the diversity of its banking partners. Additionally, the new business opportunities will help fund growth, increase investment back into the communities they serve and create broader visibility for the institutions themselves.

"The NFL is thoroughly committed to improving diversity across all aspects of the League, and that includes doing business with diverse suppliers and partners," said Joe Siclare, Executive Vice President of Finance and League Policy at the NFL. "We are excited that this program, will help enhance the reach of these institutions while investing in the local communities that they serve."

The NFL collaborated with Bank of America to identify these banks and structure a new three-year term loan facility that provides not only financial returns generated from interest but also access to the League and its Clubs for future endeavors.

"The NFL consulted with Bank of America to establish this opportunity for diverse financial institutions," said Elliott McCabe, Managing Director of Bank of America's Sports Finance & Advisory Group. "We share a commitment to advancing diversity & inclusion and economic opportunity, and through this effort we will help provide these institutions with new opportunities to engage with the League and the local Clubs in their communities."

The NFL and Bank of America also consulted with National Black Bank Foundation (NBBF), a leading organization that provides legal, regulatory and operational support services to Black-owned banks. NBBF seeks to support historically undercapitalized banks and has been an invaluable partner to the League as it advances its diversity and social justice efforts.