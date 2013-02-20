NFL Scouting Combine nears; free-agent rolls swell

Lauren Silberman is about to become the first female participant at an NFL regional scouting combine, but first the New York businesswoman will join "NFL AM" today to describe her hopes for the event. Plus, Travelle Gaines, whose company Athletic Gaines helps prepare players for the NFL draft, joins us in studio. Tune to NFL Network at 6 a.m. ET for all the latest NFL news.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
» With the NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner, Elliot Harrison compiles a list of what each club should be focused on, Gil Brandt puts the spotlight on the prospects under the most pressure in Indianapolis and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah picks 10 potential "workout stars" of the combine.
» Bucky Brooks goes 1-32 in his pre-combine mock draft.
» NFL Evolution reports that former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie says he won't retire despite several concussions, and that he's inspired by Colts coach Chuck Pagano to keep going.
» The fate of free-agent skill players like Mike Wallace and Greg Jennings will have a huge impact on the 2013 fantasy season. Michael Fabiano offers his take on the best destinations for some of the NFL's big-name free agents in 2013.
» The Chicago Bears have a lot of big decisions this offseason; see our predictions for how it will all go. And check out our Offseason Forecast page to see what the Bears and 31 other NFL clubs need to focus on in 2013.
» Jeff Darlington profiles Marcus Lattimore's journey from major knee injury to major draft storyline.
» Rookie Andrew Luck stared down reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers in Week 5 of the 2012 season, leading the Indianapolis Colts to a come-from-behind victory over the Green Bay Packers in one of last season's most thrilling regular-season games. Relive that instant classic tonight at 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
» Think you can run faster than NFL Network's Rich Eisen in the 40-yard dash? Submit your videos now and get a chance to have your run aired on NFL Network.