NFL Scouting Combine in the books; all Wednesday's news

Published: Feb 26, 2013 at 07:29 PM

Rife with subplots, standouts and surprises, the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine is officially over. Want to catch up on what you missed? Tune into NFL Network tonight at 9 p.m. ET for the "2013 Scouting Combine Wrap-Up," followed at 9:30 by "The Rich Eisen Combine Special" featuring John Elway, Chuck Pagano, Jeff Fisher and an Oscars Red Carpet report from Ed Reed of the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» Miami Hurricanes cornerback Brandon McGee gives a first-hand report on what it was like to participate in the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine on today's "NFL AM." Tune to NFL Network beginning at 6 a.m. ET for the latest news from around the league. Later on Wednesday, Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher join the set of "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.

» Legendary former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt unveils his post-combine mock draft.

» NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks presents his complete combine wrapup.

» Jeff Darlington juxtaposes the unique combine experiences of Manti Te'o and Tyrann Mathieu.

» Kimberly Jones on what caught her eye at the combine.

» Find out if Rich Eisen could set a new personal best Tuesday in the 40-yard dash. And check out some of the best submissions in the "Run Rich Run" challenge as NFL fans in work attire take their shots at glory.

» NFL Evolution reports that the sport of snowboarding is dealing with a concussion culture of its own.

» After coming just short of the NFC Championship Game, the Seattle Seahawks are one of the most promising teams in the NFL. Dan Hanzus offers an offseason forecast. And check out our Offseason Forecast page to see what the Seahawks and 31 other NFL clubs need to focus on in 2013.

» Happy birthday to Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez, who turns 37 on Wednesday.

