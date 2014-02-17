NFL Scouting Combine: Freaks and flops from the past five years

FLOP: Vontaze Burfict, LB, Arizona State. Even before his trip to Indy, Burfict's draft stock was in free fall due to concerns about his explosive personality, undisciplined game and hefty body build. Those issues were magnified when Burfict flopped at the combine, posting pedestrian numbers in the 40-yard dash (5.09), vertical jump (30 inches) and broad jump (8-foot-8). Factor in his poor interviews with NFL personnel, and it's easy to see why Burfict didn't hear his name called on draft weekend. However, it should be noted that Burfict was regarded as a top talent heading into his final season at Arizona State. And, of course, he has played to that standard in two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as an unlikely starter for one of the NFL's top defenses, leading the league with 171 tackles last year. That's why combine performances should be kept in perspective when making final judgments on a player in the pre-draft process.