NFL Scouting Combine defined by league's need for speed

And, no matter how it translates into the NFL, the quest for speed sure makes for compelling theater. In 2002, receiver Donte' Stallworth, who had run track in high school but hadn't been clocked since he ran 4.38 as a Tennessee freshman, spent several weeks in New Orleans working with famed trainer Mackie Shilstone. Stallworth said he approached the combine as if it was the Olympics, hoping to run under 4.3 to help his draft stock, although his primary focus was working on route running. During his training, Stallworth did not run a 40-yard dash at full speed and during the week of the combine, he led the scouts to believe he would probably run a 4.4, a bit of gamesmanship. On the day he ran, Stallworth was nervous. Then, at the start, he felt himself slip slightly. When he finished, Stallworth slapped a wall in frustration. Then he saw one of his coaches from Tennessee, a person Stallworth said was usually calm and rarely cursed, running at him.