NFL Scouting Combine becomes numbers game as players arrive

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
The National Football League's event to evaluate this year's class rookies begins today. The first wave of players will take their physical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis.
The event, which spans six days in Lucas Oil Stadium, will be televised by NFL Network beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.
For NFL scouting departments, the combine is all about the numbers -- player height and weight or their 40-yard dash or how high they can jump. With that in mind, NFL Evolution previews the combine by looking at key numbers that have shaped the event:
4.24 seconds --
Fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the combine, run in 2008 by East Carolina running back
[Chris Johnson](http://www.nfl.com/player/chrisjohnson/262/profile), who is now with the
[Tennessee Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN).
6.03 seconds -- Time it has taken NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen to run the 40-yard dash the past two years at the combine.
11 feet, 7 inches --
Furthest broad jump in the history of the combine, performed in 2013 by Southern Miss outside linebacker Jonathan Collins, who plays for the
[New England Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE).
13 -- Number of colleges with at least six participants.
14 -- Players from NCAA Division II schools.
15 -- Regional combines, which will be held from February to April, spanning from Los Angeles to Baltimore.
23 -- Anchors, analysts and reporters who will be covering the event for NFL Network.
45.0 inches --
Highest vertical jump in the history of the combine, performed in 2009 by Ohio State cornerback
[Donald Washington](http://www.nfl.com/player/donaldwashington/80686/profile), who played with the
[Kansas City Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) from 2009-'11.
49 --
Most 225-pound reps in the history of the combine, performed in 2011 by Oregon State defensive tackle
[Stephen Paea](/player/stephenpaea/2495210/profile), now with the
[Chicago Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI).
59 -- Defensive backs invited to the combine, the most of any position, followed by 56 defensive linemen.
71 -- Players from the Southeastern Conference, the most from any league, followed by 58 from the ACC.
150 -- Estimated number of volunteers used to produce the six-day combine by National Football Scouting president Jeff Foster.
163 -- Players who attended the 1982 National Invitational Camp, the predecessor to the NFL Scouting Combine.