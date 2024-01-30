NFL Scouting Combine 2024

The NFL Scouting Combine, presented by NOBULL is a unique and pivotal step in the prospect journey from amateur athlete to NFL Pro. At Combine, 300+ of the best college football players are given the stage to showcase their skills in front of coaches, GMs, and scouts. This key stop before the NFL Draft is a chance for players to elevate their football profiles and showcase their talents to clubs and fans across the country before finding their new teams. Their performances at Combine could directly impact their Draft positions.
NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, February 29th, with exclusive LIVE coverage on NFL Network starting at 3pm ET. Full lineup below:
- Thursday, February 29th, 3pm ET – Defensive Linemen, Linebackers
- Friday, March 1st, 3pm ET – Defensive Backs, Tight Ends
- Saturday, March 2nd, 1pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs
- Sunday, March 3rd, 1pm ET – Offensive Linemen
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
Sign up for NFL+ and get exclusive content from the NFL Scouting Combine.