The NFL ruled that Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Parker Washington didn’t control the ball until he was out of bounds on a controversial non-touchdown in Sunday’s 23-18 loss to the New York Giants.

The most critical call of the day: Washington got two feet in bounds, but NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth told pool reporter Pat Leonard after the game that Washington shifted the ball as he made contact with the ground. The slight movement caused the league to confirm the initial ruling that Jaguars coach Liam Coen had challenged.

“He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch," Butterworth said, via the pool report.

Had the league ruled Washington’s play a catch, it would have cut the Giants' lead to 7. Instead, the Jags settled for 3 points and lost a valuable timeout early in the fourth quarter.

Coen was clearly perturbed by the decision on a play that most saw as an extraordinary catch; however, he stopped short of criticizing the officials in a game in which Jacksonville was flagged 13 times for 107 yards.

"I was told the ball switched hands," he said. "That's what it came down to."

Giants coach John Harbaugh had a different view, however, comparing it to an overturned Malik Nabers catch in which the receiver rolled over the ball.

"The ball moved. The same exact one as Malik had [earlier in the game],” Harbaugh said.