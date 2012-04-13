NFL says Saints won't receive an extra minicamp

The New Orleans Saints will not get an extra minicamp like other teams that have new coaches, according to the NFL. They will have two minicamps like most teams that have kept coaching staffs intact from the previous season.

On Thursday, Saints assistant head coach Joe Vitt was chosen to assume Sean Payton's duties as head coach while Payton serves a season-long suspension for to his involvement in the team's "bounty" program. Because Vitt has been on staff for years, the Saints won't get a third minicamp. That is consistent with situations like the one in Kansas City, where coach Romeo Crennel, who was on the Chiefs' staff and served as the interim head coach late last season, won't get an additional minicamp.

New coaches, like the Oakland Raiders' Dennis Allen, the St. Louis Rams' Jeff Fisher and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Mike Mularkey, get an additional camp -- to be held before the 2012 NFL Draft -- to teach players their new schemes.

