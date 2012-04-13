NFL says Saints won't receive an extra minicamp

On Thursday, Saints assistant head coach Joe Vitt was chosen to assume Sean Payton's duties as head coach while Payton serves a season-long suspension for to his involvement in the team's "bounty" program. Because Vitt has been on staff for years, the Saints won't get a third minicamp. That is consistent with situations like the one in Kansas City, where coach Romeo Crennel, who was on the Chiefs' staff and served as the interim head coach late last season, won't get an additional minicamp.