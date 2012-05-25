NFL says New Jersey gambling law would not change SB site

NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's plan to allow sports betting at all horse-racing tracks and casinos in the state would have no effect on the league's plans to hold Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in February 2014.
"Legalized sports gambling beyond where it already existed is prohibited," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told Yahoo! Sports. "We are continuing our Super Bowl planning and do not anticipate this having any impact."
A federal law called the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act limits sports betting to four states that approved it by a 1991 deadline: Nevada, Delaware, Oregon and Montana.
Christie announced his plan on Thursday, saying he expected a federal legal challenge to ensue.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.