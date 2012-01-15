NFL says hit by Niners' Whitner on Saints' Thomas was legal

» A player in the act of or just after throwing a pass.

» A receiver attempting to catch a pass; or who has completed a catch and has not had time to protect himself or has not clearly become a runner. If the receiver/runner is capable of avoiding or warding off the impending contact of an opponent, he is no longer a defenseless player.

» A runner already in the grasp of a tackler and whose forward progress has been stopped.

» A kickoff or punt returner attempting to field a kick in the air.

» A player on the ground at the end of a play.

» A kicker/punter during the kick or during the return.

» A quarterback at any time after a change of possession.