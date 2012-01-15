NFL says hit by Niners' Whitner on Saints' Thomas was legal

Published: Jan 15, 2012 at 06:12 AM

San Francisco 49ers safety Donte Whitner's helmet-to-helmet hit that sent New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas to the locker room early during Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game was legal, according to the NFL.

Whitner wasn't penalized because the tackle wasn't against a defenseless player. Helmet-to-helmet hits are banned against defenseless players in eight categories, and a runner isn't one of those categories. Thomas was considered a runner because he'd made a catch, turned and made a "football move" before being hit.

Wyche: Niners QB Smith grows up

The 49ers- Saints game Saturday was an instant classic, but the biggest takeaway was Alex Smith's clutch play, Steve Wyche writes. More ...

The eight categories were incorporated into one new rule last March, and a new rule extended the protection for a receiver who has completed a catch until he has had time to protect himself or has clearly become a runner. Thomas had become a runner.

The eight defenseless player categories are:

» A player in the act of or just after throwing a pass.

» A receiver attempting to catch a pass; or who has completed a catch and has not had time to protect himself or has not clearly become a runner. If the receiver/runner is capable of avoiding or warding off the impending contact of an opponent, he is no longer a defenseless player.

» A runner already in the grasp of a tackler and whose forward progress has been stopped.

» A kickoff or punt returner attempting to field a kick in the air.

» A player on the ground at the end of a play.

» A kicker/punter during the kick or during the return.

» A quarterback at any time after a change of possession.

» A player who receives a "blindside" block when the blocker is moving toward his own end zone and approaches the opponent from behind or from the side.

The competition committee that recommends rules changes could re-examine such hits during the offseason.

Thomas, who didn't return to the game, posted on his Facebook page Sunday morning that his head injury isn't an issue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

QB Aaron Rodgers: Packers 'just kind of scratching the surface' with Aaron Jones

The Packers took a big step in solving their offensive woes on Sunday night in their victory over the Bears, and the answer proved to be exactly what the team preached all week -- committing to the running game behind the "electric" Aaron Jones

news

Bucs overcome injuries to snap seven-game losing streak to Saints

The injury-plagued Bucs channeled their championship DNA on Sunday to snap a seven-game skid to the Saints, Jim Trotter writes. But can Tampa continue to win while losing players?

news

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins put rest of NFL on notice with epic comeback win over Ravens

The Dolphins stunned the Ravens with a comeback for the ages on Sunday. Judy Battista reports from Baltimore, where she finds a Miami team showing the kind of confidence -- and firepower -- it has long been missing.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE